Governor Hochul recently announced her proposed 2022 budget for New York State. If adopted, our state will spend $216 billion, about 2% more than was budgeted in 2021. Two hundred sixteen billion is a very big number and to understand it requires some perspective. In 2021, the budget for Florida, a more populous state, was $101.5 billion. In 2010, our state budget was about $136 billion and our population about 19.4 million. Today, largely due to a continuing exodus to other states, our population is now estimated at 19.8 million. So, in 12 years our population has barely increased but our state’s budget will have increased by 58%.
Think about a few of the items from this budget. Assistance to public school will increase to $31.2 billion, even though our state received an additional $8 billion last year in federal Covid school assistance and enrollment has decreased 3% since 2010. Another $1.2 billion is slotted for bonuses to retain our heroic health care workers, but isn’t the shortage partly the result of government requirements to terminate health care workers who have refused vaccination even though they have willing cared for Covid patients? SUNY and CUNY student enrollment have decreased, but they will receive $1.5 billion over five years and each will get $53 million more to hire additional full-time staff. Another $527,000 goes to the intelligence center to monitor social media. Ignoring the obvious civil liberties issues, who determines what they monitor?
Contrary to our Governor’s wishes, government spending will not regain our state’s preeminence. What do you think?
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
