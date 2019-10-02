What gets you ahead in America: Money; who you know; and being the favorite.
I don't have any of these.
The middle class working people should be running this country, not the rich. Why aren't the Democrats and Republicans solving our problems, instead of arguing with each other?
Our No. 1 problem is drugs. The prison system is wrong. We need rehab facilities.
How about a prison just for all these priests? They are the ones that hurt so many children.
The longer we are here, the more stupid we get. All because of money.
Crooked politicians get their raises, how about the hard-working people such as farmers, firemen, police and medical people?
I'm with Carl Paladino: I'm mad as hell and Willie, I don't believe in our laws!
MARY ANN FRY, Lockport
