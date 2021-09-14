Recently I read in a local newspaper that they were removing a statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. Robert E. Lee was an iconic military figure for the Confederacy (1861-1865). The Confederate States of America condoned slavery so Lee's statue had to be removed from the Richmond, Virginia, landscape.
My question is: Why start with the Civil War period of 1861 to 1865? George Washington, our first president and "the father of our country," was a slave owner. George Washington and Robert E. Lee have something in common — they were both slave owners! If that's the case, then let's remove the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., for starters.
JIM MCGRATH, Lockport
