For over a decade I worked with Shirley Nicholas to bring attention to the pollution crisis in Lowertown. Several years ago I met Anita Mullane who was a council member at the time.
As a lifelong resident of Lockport just as myself, Anita cares deeply about this area. Her shared concern for the residents and their pets turned into our creation of an activist group named Citizens Against Pollution of Niagara or CAPON. Anita, along with council member Mark Devine, walked with Shirley and I along 18 Mile Creek on Mill Street and the surrounding neighborhood knocking on doors speaking to neighbors about their health concerns and the testing results from the DEC. It was Shirley's last wish to me for Anita to succeed her as chairman of CAPON.
In this ever-changing world, we conscientious people such as Anita to represent us in the Niagara County Legislature. She has proven that she will put the needs of constituents above all else and I urge you to join me in voting Mullane on Nov. 5.
Jean Kiene
Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.