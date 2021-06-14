We have a county legislator in Niagara's 13th district, Anita Mullane, who is endorsed both by the Working Families Party and the Democratic Party. Anita's representation of Lockport has been exemplary. Her integrity and her determined efforts to bring services to residents have been proven over and over again. This is why she was endorsed by both parties. Anita will answer your question honestly, not twist words as her opponent has. She's never flipped parties like her opponent has. Niagara County and Lockport need open, honest government and Anita Mullane will work to provide that to each and every resident. Let's stop the friends and family hiring practices of Niagara County. Re-elect Anita Mullane.
DOUG NICHOLSON, Lockport
