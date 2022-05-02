Regarding “National Grid offers its plan to decarbonize energy for customers,” published April 24 at lockportjournal.com:
National Grid’s plan to offer clean energy with methane and hydrogen is wrong-headed. They’re offering a plan not to alleviate the climate crisis and clean up the environment, but to keep themselves and their fossil fuel infrastructure in business.
Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, and generating hydrogen is an incredibly inefficient way to utilize renewable wind and solar energy. The Climate Action Council’s scoping plan calls for boosting wind and solar power capacity dramatically, along with battery storage, especially since New York’s electricity needs will increase with installation of more electric heating and cooling and use of electric vehicles. No pipelines or gas plants are required for this effort.
Labor is fighting the move from fossil fuels to renewable energy because workers fear that energy jobs will be lost. In fact, a green economy provides good-paying jobs in the growing renewable energy industry, as well as in the vast retrofitting effort to convert gas-powered buildings to electric-power.
LISA MERTZ, Mayville
