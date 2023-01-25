Governor Kathy Hochul is not proposing to ban existing gas stoves! State Republican leaders, like representatives Rob Ortt, Mike Norris and George Borello, who are opposing this non-existent proposal, are wasting constituents’ time (“State leaders speak against Hochul’s gas stove proposal,” published Jan. 21 by the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal).
What Governor Hochul is sensibly supporting is the All-Electric Building Act, which would ban new gas hook-ups in new buildings. She is proposing, too, that existing gas heating systems be replaced with electric ones only at the end of their life, when investment in a new heating system is unavoidable. Consumers who want to save energy costs are certainly free to switch to efficient, low-energy use heat pumps at any time. Federal and state rebates offset a chunk of the cost.
We don’t owe anything to the natural gas industry. We fund the industry, which profits by charging us delivery fees. We’re subject to wild swings in gas prices, while the U.S. is the lead exporter of liquified natural gas. Fossil fuel jobs are sliding, while those in clean energy are expanding.
The natural gas industry is a significant contributor to poisoning our atmosphere with methane and carbon dioxide emissions, and strains our ability to cope with climate change effects. Americans are being forced to move from areas flooded by severe storms and sea level rise, as well as those destroyed by wildfire and threatened by frightening drought-induced water scarcity.
State Republicans’ stance supporting business as usual is making our lives more hazardous, unhealthy and expensive, simply to favor an industry that contributes heavily to the party to keep themselves in business. Republicans are feeding unjustified public fears.
Governor Hochul must continue her policy of closing gas plants and investing in the sustainable solar and wind power that will support our survival.
SHARON MURPHY, Buffalo
