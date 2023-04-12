Regarding James C. Hoffman’s “Don't shoot the messenger,” published April 3 by the Union-Sun & Journal, we should be well past having to explain why methane, or “natural” gas, is the enemy of our climate.
“Clean-burning” is not the issue with natural gas, but dirty leaking. Methane leaks from pipelines, drill pads, fracking processes and every other bit of gas infrastructure, and it’s a vastly more dangerous heat-trapping gas than carbon dioxide. Over 100 years, methane may only be about 30% more dangerous than carbon dioxide. However over 20 years, it’s over 80% more dangerous, causing about 30% of our current warming.
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), because of our continued burning of fossil fuels, we are now perilously close to breaching climate warming tipping points. There’s no coming back, no human recovery, from the Arctic permafrost or Antarctic or Greenland glaciers melting as they have begun to do. The science, despite Dr. Koonin’s misleading book, is settled.
We must slash the use of methane-leaking gas in favor of climate-safe and reliable solar and wind power as quickly as possible to avert the worst possible outcomes of the climate crisis.
What threatens the beautiful, rural character of Western New York is not clean power, but forest devastation from climate change, ecosystem damage from climate change, agricultural losses from climate change.
Can we coexist with solar arrays and windmills to help fight the climate crisis that is already affecting us and our loved ones across America? Can we reimagine agriculture as co-existing with solar farms, and rural beauty including windmills in the background as it does in so much of Europe? Can we imagine a future without them, and with more methane spewing into the atmosphere instead?
LYNN SAXTON, Warsaw, co-chair, Climate Reality Project WNY chapter
