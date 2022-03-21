I agree with the main point in the recent commentary, "Local voices quashed in utility siting process." As the writer put it, the Office of Renewable Energy Siting "cares about one thing: approving renewable energy projects." And I'm very glad of that.
ORES was set up to speed the approval process for siting large-scale renewables because the climate crisis is an urgent problem. Solving it means quickly building out wind and solar power generation. The ORES process is indeed — thankfully — short-circuiting some of the most egregious examples of the Not In My Back Yard community input mentioned in the commentary, such as objections based on "visual impacts, property value impacts, noise impacts, sufficiency of setbacks, visual screening."
Governor Hochul must continue to support ORES, as well as funding and legislation that invests heavily in renewable energy, from generation to transmission to electrifying buildings and transportation. We cannot let myopic local opposition run out the clock on saving our planet.
SUZANNE COOGAN, Warsaw
