Keep the clean energy revolution going
The July 25th op-ed “The leaky boat and the way to survival” suggests that we’re not trying to eradicate the climate crisis because it’s not cost-effective. However, the Associated Press article “Climate law turbocharging clean energy tech,” in the same edition of the Union-Sun & Journal, shows how well-funded federal policies like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) can spur a clean energy revolution.
The U.S. has long funded fossil fuels exploration and development, even as coal, oil and gas burning have made our world an increasingly dangerous and expensive place. Now, IRA funding is making solar and wind power so cheap, there’s no good economic argument for building gas-fueled power plants to replace retiring coal-fueled plants.
The Biden administration is seriously addressing the climate crisis. I can only think it’s out of the Republican cruelty playbook that the House is trying to insert climate poison pills into spending legislation, setting us up for yet another nail-biter potential default, while setting back efforts to reduce emissions. And yet, Republican-controlled states are happily accepting federal IRA funding.
The IRA won’t be enough to meet our climate goals if states don’t encourage renewable energy project development and ignore the clean energy opponents who are frequently funded by fossil fuel interests.
Ironically (and despite Governor Abbott’s best efforts) Texas is leading the nation in land-based wind, and second only to California in solar farms. Given their experience in wind energy development, they could potentially lead the country in offshore wind development as well.
It’s up to Governor Kathy Hochul to meet her 2022 State of the State gas transition commitment. She must accelerate upstate solar and wind development, and step up development of offshore wind farms from our current seven turbines just now being erected. Beacon, Empire 1 and Empire 2 Wind all need speedy approval, and she also must select all viable bids from the third wind solicitation, inviting a fourth if necessary.
Renewable energy manufacturing and project development of all types will be a huge boost to labor in terms of job training and job creation. We must not miss out on these opportunities for New Yorkers.
JANET LENICHEK, Williamsville, chair of the Sierra Club Niagara Group
Neighborly advice: ‘Learn a little compassion’
Recently, a neighbor of mine found it fit to refer to my developmentally disabled younger brother as “loud and annoying” to another neighbor. I was very troubled when I found this out.
My brother is one of the kindest and most loving souls that anyone could ever meet. He calmly sits on his porch during the warm spring and summer months, saying hello to and making small talk with both neighbors and random passersby alike. I’d say 99.9% of them are perfectly fine with him. There are a few jerks who totally ignore him, but they are rare. Those who do engage with him see his face and hear his voice, and they know that he is “different” if you will. But by their own admission, his kindness makes their days.
He has become something of a local celebrity in Lockport in a way. People all over town know him by name, especially those who work at the Walmart on South Transit Road as well as many other retailers, restaurants, small businesses, etc. Wherever he goes, he makes people smile, even people he doesn’t know.
Is he somewhat on the loud side when he does it? Yes, he can be. That’s simply part of his condition, and there’s no changing it. But to go so low as to label someone with one of the biggest hearts imaginable who hurts no one as “annoying” is appalling.
The most baffling part, though? This neighbor didn’t have the fortitude to say this to my face or to our parents. Rather, she opted to tell another neighbor. What she didn’t count on, however, was that neighbor passing the message on. Why the cowardice?
I don’t know if this person will see this letter. But if she does, I’d like to offer her some neighborly advice: Learn a little compassion. It’s my understanding that you work in the behavioral health field. If that’s true, you should probably find a new line of work because clearly you’re not cut out for your current one. If you have an issue with my brother, have the courage to speak to me directly about it. I’m not too hard to find.
NATE MCCOOEY, Lockport
Trump’s track record speaks volumes
Most people know very little about their state laws and the federal laws of the United States.
Donald Trump talks about being weaponized by the Department of Justice. In reality he tried using the DOJ against his enemies. Recently he made comments about, when he becomes president, he would use the government against certain people.
Imagine standing in front of a crowd and telling them to march on the Capitol. What do you think would happen to you?
(Kevin McCarthy forgets he was the person who called Trump to stop his people on January 6.)
What would happen to you if you took top secret documents to your house? You think you would still be free and mocking the judicial system?
We have rules and restrictions on just about every profession, including the presidency. Don’t forget Trump’s comment that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York City and walk free.
So, is this false news, a witch hunt, or facts?
You have to decide if you want another four years from a person who thinks he doesn’t have to answer to the laws of the United States, which he swore to uphold, as president of this country.
As a former New York State Trooper with 25 years of experience and 23 years of teaching criminal law, I know how the system works. The system is not perfect, but it’s better than a lot of other countries around the world.
RICHARD T. KUREK, Middleport
