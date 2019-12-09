Niagara’s County Clerk, Joseph Jastrzemski, and Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns are promoting institutional racism by posting signs that bully undocumented immigrants out of their rights to equal participation in daily life. Mr. Jastrzemski and Mr. Kearns say they think the so-called Green Light Law violates federal statutes. The remedy for that is in the court system, not subverting the law to your own interpretation. Several lower courts have ruled that the law does not violate federal statutes and in fact Mr. Jastrzemski's and Mr. Kearns' interpretation violates the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Mr. Jastrzemski and Mr. Kearns are using the politics of fear, of race-baiting, of lies and propaganda to promote their agenda of institutional racism.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
