While I respect Don Mathieson's worries (Union-Sun & Journal, Oct. 25) about transitioning our vehicles from gas to electric power, he harbors some misunderstandings regarding electric vehicles, as does the owner of the Milford, N.Y. gas station, who Mr. Mathieson interviewed.
The gas station owner thinks the transition to electric vehicles will be "catastrophic" for his business, which depends on gasoline-purchasing traffic to his convenience store. On the contrary: because EVs take longer to fuel than gas cars, they increase traffic to convenience stores. For example, when a Tesla driver pulls into the Supercharger at Cabela’s Crossing just off the Thruway in Cheektowaga, they find themselves in front of Panera Bread where they can enjoy a sandwich and coffee for 20 minutes or more while their car charges.
Panera Bread didn't pay for the Tesla Superchargers. Tesla pays all costs for installing its charging stations and the electricity to run them. Similarly, Electrify America and EVgo pay all upfront costs of installing and maintaining their fast chargers. Other fast charger companies, such as Chargepoint, sell their expensive chargers to the business owner. But even here, financial help is available for the small business owner via public utilities and government. And Tesla plans to open its Superchargers to other EV brands, which will only increase the convenience store benefit — at no cost to the store owner. I recently purchased a CCS adapter for my Tesla so I can now charge at any fast charger in the U.S. or Canada.
As for tax revenue to support road maintenance, the gas pump is not the only place from which to generate it. I'm sure our creative state bureaucrats can find ways to tax EV drivers. For example, many states are increasing annual registration fees for EVs. Tax revenue could be generated by the kilowatt hour sold at the fast chargers or by the miles driven annually.
People didn’t give up their horses all at once, either. But the bulk of the transition to cars occurred within 10 years. In 1910, 80% of the transportation was horse-driven, by 1920, 80% of the transportation was vehicular — a huge change in a short time. In 2022, with 5% of new cars sold expected to be electric, we are in the early stages of a new energy revolution. With the existential catastrophes of the climate crisis, we don't have a choice but to figure it out, from clean energy, to the grid, to the charging station, and we will.
Now is not the time for fear-mongering, which only supports the lobbying of fossil fuel companies who want to prop up their heavily subsidized business model. We need Gov. Kathy Hochul to win her election and stand firm behind the mandates of New York’s climate law. New York must continue firmly on the path to electrification.
CHARLES BOWMAN, Getzville
