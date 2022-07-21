There are many women and girls suffering without access to reproductive health care in the United States. There is so much chaos at ERs now, for women with ectopic pregnancies, and news stories about a little girl (who was raped) having to cross state lines to receive the health care she needs. There are also reports of traffic stops, and women are being questioned if they travel out of state.
I moved back to New York about four years ago, from Chicago, to take care of my elderly, disabled mother. New York is a beacon of care, from our harbor to our borders. How can New Yorkers help?
When I grew up in Western New York, there were girls from school who needed abortions. A lot of those girls, who never moved out of state, are Republicans now. And so are the boys who impregnated them!
We need to find a way to appeal to those people. To inspire their conscience, or obligations to fairness. They've been brainwashed by shame, talk radio and social media ghettos.
The fight for rights and reproductive health is going to be long. I need to know my Sen. Gillibrand, Sen. Schumer and Rep. Jacobs are going to make New York proud.
They must secure rights for pregnant people in New York and elsewhere. We must fight for them!
MARY JO PARLIER, Olcott
