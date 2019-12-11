The Somerset power plant will be retired by year's end, absent a determination by the NY Independent System Operator that it is needed for reliability. While the other power plants in Western New York — Huntley and Dunkirk — have closed in the last few years due to the low price of natural gas, Somerset and the nearby Cayuga Power Plant had continued to operate on a limited basis, enough to pay the bills. Regulatory New York State Department of Environmental Conservation emission changes will now make it impossible for a coal plant to operate.
Potential good news is that the Somerset power plant may have new life as a data center. The downside is a seeming position to avoid finding commensurate employment at the data center for as many folks as possible who will be losing their jobs at the power plant.
The early incentives for the data center are a requested $65 million from Empire State Development and super-discounted power from New York Power Authority. When New York emission changes are responsible for the plant's demise, and the data center developer has its hat in hand for tens of millions of taxpayer incentives, it would seem reasonable to mandate all displaced employees be offered a chance at commensurate employment — protected pay and benefits at a minimum. These employees with learned career skill sets are losing their jobs and the fault for that is directly at the doorstep of New York State.
Climate change zealots have for years advocated for the closure of coal plants with the (empty) promise of commensurate green job employment. Previously it was determined that the Dunkirk power plant was needed to keep the lights on in southwestern New York, until a new substation was built near Olean to import more power from Pennsylvania — power that is 30% to 40% made from coal-fired generation! We exported jobs and tax revenue only to import dirtier electricity. So, talk of system reliability and storm resiliency is all nonsense, as we lose Western New York power generation and New York state energy independence while growing more reliant on imports.
One of the displaced employees from Dunkirk took his life and is not here to ask why, but many folks have their self worth attached to being able to pay the mortgage and put food on the table for their families. All the displaced workers heard was crickets and the celebration of extremists who look the other way as dirtier power is imported by New York state, which reports lower emissions with each in-state plant closure. What double-talking BS!
Utility workers take pride in providing safe and reliable energy for all of New York state, and with the loss of each job, reliability is compromised. We must be vigilant, when our tax dollars are incentivizing development, that it is fair to everyone involved and not just making a few connected folks richer.
PHILIP WILCOXPendleton
