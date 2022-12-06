I have been a resident of Newfane all my life with the exception of the three years I spent in the Marines. I served three tours in Vietnam, one mandatory — 13 months — and two, six-month extensions. I have been fighting the Newfane Board of Education for three years now about the veterans exemption and they still have not listened to what veterans have had to say about this issue. They say it would not be fair to the other taxpayers to have their taxes go up.
I received an invite from district superintendent Mike Baumann to meet with him and go over the numbers, which I did on November 15th. I asked him how much the highest assessed taxpayer’s taxes would go up. He said their tax would go up $35 a year (that figures out to be around 70 cents a week). I asked how much the tax bill on the lowest assessed property would go up and he said $5 (about 10 cents a week). He figures the average property owner’s tax bill would go up between $15 and $25 a year (29 cents to 48 cents a week).
Can you believe that the seven-member school board thinks it is unfair for 3,956 taxpayers to give 438 vets the exemption?
What I think is if that’s all the board thinks veterans are worth, for fighting for our country to have the freedom to even have school boards, then they are the ones being unfair to veterans.
Vietnam was an unpopular war and the veterans who lived to come home were disrespected by our country. We were spit on and called baby killers. But that’s something we learned to live with.
On March 29, 2017, then President Trump signed a bill to make March 29th every year a day of national recognition for Vietnam veterans. Then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threw us a “bone” by allowing local school districts to give us a tax break.
I was lucky enough to return home alive but 42 years later I was diagnosed with an untreatable cancer from being exposed to a chemical our own country sprayed around us. I don’t think that’s fair.
I think it’s laughable that seven people think it’s unfair for the taxpayers to pay an extra 29-to-48 cents per week.
DOUGLAS LENNON, Newfane
