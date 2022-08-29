On Oct. 25, 2017, then Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that extended the veterans property tax exemption to school taxes. He was thus quoted: "Our veterans answered the call and risked their own personal safety and their lives in order to defend the ideas and principals that this nation and state were founded upon. This measure allows local school districts to extend the same property tax breaks as local governments do, allowing them to honor the service of these incredibly courageous New Yorkers."
The Newfane school board did nothing about this issue until its Dec. 3, 2019 meeting, when a discussion took place to determine if the board wanted to hold public hearings to consider the Veterans Exemption. They decided to hold two public hearings, on Jan. 21 and Feb. 4, 2020. Notices were published in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. I attended both of these meetings and Superintendent Mike Baumann explained in detail how the exemptions were to be applied and there would be very minimum tax increases for the rest of the community to pay for this.
Let me emphasize: There was no one from the community that got up and spoke against this.
By November 2020 I hadn't heard anything about the exemption, so I called Mr. Baumann. He told me that the board turned it down. I asked why. He explained to me that the board decided, with everything going on with the Covid issue, it would not be fair to the rest of the taxpayers to raise their taxes.
At the 2021 school budget hearing I approached Mr. Baumann and asked if the tax exemption could be brought up again at the next board meeting. He said it could be. At that time Mr. Baumann asked me why I thought I was entitled to a school tax break since we already get one from the county. Let me tell you, folks, I had to bite my tongue and walk away before I did something I would regret later.
I attended the Sept. 21, 2021 meeting and asked the board to reconsider their vote. I explained how the community always supported their veterans — for example, the Memorial Day ceremony held at Corwin Cemetery, and the Veterans Park on Main Street. It just fell on deaf ears, because at the Oct. 5, 2021 meeting they were asked if anyone would like to revisit the veterans exemption, and no one did.
I went to the Niagara County Real Property Tax Service office and paid to get the names of vets who are living in the Newfane school district and are drawing the county veterans exemption. There was a total of 433, but not all would be eligible for school tax exemption.
Drive down Route 78 and see the veterans' pictures posted.
Now, I would like to answer Mr. Baumann's question. I am a U.S. Marine and was sent to a war by my country. I went and served three tours of duty. That's why I deserve my exemption.
DOUGLAS LENNON, Newfane
