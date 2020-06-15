The Democratic Primary is scheduled to be held on June 23. The residents of Niagara County will have the opportunity to choose their Democratic candidate for Sheriff. As members of the Niagara County Democratic Party, and current county legislators, we are pleased to endorse and support our current Acting Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti in his quest to become the next Sheriff of Niagara County. He was endorsed by the Niagara County Democratic committee because he holds the experience and leadership ability needed to lead the sheriff’s office.
As Niagara Falls-based legislators, we know the importance of public safety and what it means to the residents of Niagara County. In fact, one of the main roles of government is to provide public safety to its residents. One thing is certain, Acting Sheriff Filicetti has demonstrated his ability to lead the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. For the past eight years he has served as Undersheriff of Niagara County. We have had the privilege of working with him as a partner in keeping Niagara County safe. He has 27 years of law enforcement experience and came up through the ranks gaining valuable public safety knowledge, earning many awards and recognitions along the way. He leads with integrity and is fully committed in doing what is best for the citizens of Niagara County. Please join us by voting for Michael Filicetti in the Democratic primary.
Minority Leader DENNIS VIRTUOSO and legislators OWEN STEED, MARK GROZIO AND CHRIS ROBINS, Niagara Falls
