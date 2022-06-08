The reaction to the recent shootings in Buffalo, Texas and Oklahoma illustrate why our country’s major problems are rarely solved and often just perpetuated. Each of these horrible events had barely ended when politicians and self-appointed issue zealots were scrambling for news cameras. Speaking with great emotion and often without the burden of any relevant facts, they told the public that immediate action was needed and they, of course had the answer.
Our legislators will be seen in furious activity as they process and debate all these answers. Past experience, however, suggests that any legislative package that results will be a compilation of recycled proposals that would not have prevented these shootings. They will likely contain provisions either unacceptable to enough legislators that the legislation fails or, if passed, is later ruled unconstitutional.
The situation is not hopeless. Problems can be solved but solutions require a different approach. Independent, nonpolitical and thorough investigations that uncover the root causes and then define specific recommendations to eliminate only those causes are what is needed.
Why do we continue to believe that following the same process will give us different results? Our lack of problem solving is not limited to gun violence. How effective has our government been at solving immigration, violence, education, energy, race relations and climate issues? We need solutions based on thorough investigations and facts, not whirlwinds of activity that only preserve the stature of politicians and zealots while leaving the public with only an illusion of progress.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
