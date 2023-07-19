The attempt to pass off Generative Pre-training Transformer (GPT bot-penned) content as de-facto data in a summary report in support of obtaining tax breaks from the Town of Lockport is beyond a faux pas by the leadership and legal team for the plastics company SRI CV Plastics. Moreover, this was at best a “near miss” for the industrial development agency. Had the application been approved with the data hallucinations to factor in the decision, they would have put us all at risk.
What if the numbers were bigger? What if the next time a business asks for tax breaks and promises tremendous upside, with little to no negative environmental or economic impacts? Will someone from the IDA raise the flag? I truly hope our IDA will perform objective due diligence and stay vigilant on future applications for tax breaks. Thank God and Professor Lourdes Vera from UB for questioning the legitimacy of SRI CV Plastics’ source data in a 19-year-old journal.
I understand the value in fostering an ease of doing business. We want to attract and retain responsible and sustainable businesses, but not all business is good business. Also, we don’t need to pave the way to let companies exploit our IDA now and in the future. I really do not want to do business with a company that would rely on data that is 72% machine generated to spin a story in order to sway a decision. I want to work with businesses that have integrity and respect for the community they’re in. I think the behavior of the plastics company speaks volumes to how much they disagree with people like me.
CARLA SPERANZA, Lockport
