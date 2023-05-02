Methane accounting is not arcane. It is basic to whether we can look forward to a livable climate or not (“Guest View: Get state budget right, even if a little late,” April 19). Methane is 80 times more dangerous a greenhouse gas as carbon dioxide in its first 20 years in the atmosphere. Treating it as equivalent to carbon dioxide, for which a 100-year time frame is reasonably appropriate, is a blatant giveaway to the gas industry, simply rolling out the welcome mat to increased, methane-leaking “natural gas” exploration, burning and distribution.
Going easy on methane would rip a hole in New Yorkers’ budgets, not only in climate damage and health woes, but right there in our utility bills. What is arcane is a New York state law that requires gas companies to maintain and expand gas infrastructure in contradiction to our climate mandate to reduce gas use. Right now, four out of ten of the state’s largest gas utilities are petitioning for major rate increases based on the costs of maintaining and building infrastructure.
The All-Electric Building Act would ban new gas hook-ups, but not the pipeline expansion that would hypothetically support them. Installation of electric heating and cooling systems and other electric appliances are on the rise as residents of previously gas-powered homes make the decision to save money with greater energy efficiency.
That leaves a shrinking pool of gas customers on the hook for growing infrastructure costs. Only the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) Act would reverse New York’s utility-favoring law and get New Yorkers out from under unbearable rising energy costs.
After three years of analysis, the Climate Action Council came up with a Scoping Plan to implement the climate law that is just, affordable and necessary. Only the three gas industry representatives voted against it. The net benefit of the plan versus inaction are $90 billion. State environmental conservation commissioner Basil Seggos and New York State Energy Research and Development president / CEO Doreen Harris were completely on board with that plan until Governor Kathy Hochul, giving into the persistent gas industry lobby, forced them to publicly renege on their commitment to climate action. Having them argue that we suddenly needed to slow climate action was embarrassing.
The affordability argument is a complete sham: We are trapped in expensive gas dependence because of the industry’s power. Not only are we paying for pipelines, but the price of domestic gas itself is inflated by profitable U.S. exports.
According to some analyses, the fossil fuel era has already peaked in the face of burgeoning wind and solar power. Clinging to gas based on the false idea that abandoning it will result in “burdensome costs” merely hastens our terrifying spiral toward climate peril.
JOANNE SCANLON, Rush
