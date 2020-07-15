Here is my 2 cents on the topic of reopening schools.
First of all, I don't have any skin in this game, so please just admit, Betsy "Rah, Rah, Rah" DeVos is just that; she can be replaced by a recording. My kids and grandkids are all grown up; two are involved in healthcare, so you can see where I'm coming from.
Please, let's not be silly about this. Isn't it time to refine distance learning with "distance learning centers"? Centers that hold students as this pandemic demands and as per guidance from the CDC; centers that are staffed with two, three or four teachers / supervisors, with security on hand, to keep it comprehensive, controlled and safe; and possibly adding outside centers where feasible. This should release parents to return to their employment.
The era of stagnated schools — where bullying, torment and cliques are learned — is over. Move on and move up! It must not be our objective to hastily regress back into schools of the past. Say what you will, we do not need schools for social gatherings, youth development, et cetera. What ever happened to 4-H, church, scouting and, as a last resort for socializing, our neighbors? Further, this would give more control of children back to parents, who have never quite fallen into the demand to "get my kids back into school!"
The objective is to teach / learn, therefore "learning centers," of necessity, are our students' best future. So begin now to convert schools. Our teachers can participate on a part-time basis, temporarily, until this pandemic has been minimized. In the meantime, shine a spotlight on education / schools. Keep everybody in the loop, above all else.
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
