Is Chris Jacobs a puppet?
As the new guy in Washington, why not blend in, go along with more than half of the Republican caucus and other Western New York representatives including Reed, Stefanik, Higgins and Morelle?
Jacobs voted "no" to a pay raise for our troops, pandemic response money for the Pentagon and renaming military bases currently named after Confederate generals (H.R.#6395).
Jacobs voted "no" on the Great American Outdoors Act to preserve our natural wonders and restore our national, state and local parks with no taxpayer funds. Mining companies using federal land will pay (H.R. #1957). Why? In addition, Jacobs’ vote on this bill is a potential conflict of interest, due to his family’s extensive business with the National Parks Service and dispute with the service over Yosemite.
No worries, both bills passed in spite of our new congressman.
Who is Jacobs representing? It surely isn’t us, but maybe the racist agenda of Donald?
Yes, it looks like NY-27 is without real representation again. We deserve better.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
