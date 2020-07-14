The recently decided US Supreme Court abortion case, June Medical Services vs Russo (JMS), opens a proverbial can of worms that should shock the conscience of every reasonable person, especially those living in New York and other states with lax abortion policies. JMS narrowly struck down a Louisiana law (Act 620) requiring any doctor who performs abortions to “hold active admitting privileges at a hospital.” The US Supreme Court found, among other things, that the Louisiana requirement would impede abortion access by resulting in abortion clinic closures. Apparently, it is difficult for abortionists, even abortionists who are licensed physicians, to obtain "hospital admitting privileges."
Like the vast majority of states, Louisiana requires abortions to be performed by licensed physicians. The court in JMS did not invalidate this requirement. Louisiana abortion law prior to Act 620 required abortionists “either to possess … hospital admitting privileges or to have a patient 'transfer' arrangement with a physician who had such privileges.” The court invalidated Act 620, in part, because it “eliminated that flexibility.”
New York abortion policy, ushered in by the Reproductive Health Act less than 18 months ago, not only recklessly fails to require licensed physicians to perform abortions, including surgical second- or third-trimester abortions, it disregards any directive for abortionists to possess even a patient transfer arrangement with a physician holding hospital admitting privileges.
No matter the recent fate of Act 620, it's clear the law was enacted for the purpose of protecting women’s health. Feminists everywhere, pro-life and pro-choice, should be concerned about the health of women and how their state either protects or neglects it, regardless of the type of medical procedure women choose to undergo. It's well documented that abortions, although deemed "safe,” can result in numerous complications, minor and major, including uterine perforation, injuries to adjacent organs, cervical laceration, septic abortion and disseminated intravascular coagulation, according to a study published in BMC Womens Health journal. Where major complications present, studies recommend the attention of a medical team that includes a general surgeon and an obstetrician.
Neither the Supreme Court nor Louisiana ignores the well-being of women as fiercely as New York.
New York's Reproductive Health Act also fails to require late second- and third-trimester abortions occur in hospitals or even outpatient ambulatory centers, abortion standards that are fully constitutional. Research shows that late second- and third-trimester abortions can be dangerous for women. Studies, including those published by Obstetrics & Gynecology, demonstrate “women whose abortions were performed in the second trimester were significantly more likely to die of abortion-related causes” than women who obtained abortions “at or before eight weeks" and that the “risk of death … increas[es] exponentially by 38% for each additional week of gestation.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that thousands upon thousands of abortions occur on near viable or viable humans in utero in the United States. For a state that claims progressiveness, how can it act so brutally towards females?
Michele Sterlace-Accorsi, JD, LLM, East Aurora, executive director, Feminists Choosing Life of NY
