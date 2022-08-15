Regarding “Democrats, Americans win with Inflation Reduction Act,” a guest view published in the August 13 edition:
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will plow a game-changing $433 billion into climate-saving actions that will slash climate pollution by 40% by the end of the decade, and support critical programs to improve families’ health and clean up legacy pollution. Hundreds of billions of dollars in tax credits for solar, wind and battery facilities, for clean transportation and decarbonizing buildings, plus huge incentives to build up clean energy jobs here in the U.S., will lower energy costs and emissions while helping ordinary families live healthy and affordable lives. The bill provides for methane monitoring and clean-up in communities that have suffered the most from related ill health. A new greenhouse gas reduction fund will provide low-cost financing for clean energy projects in which at least 60% of the benefits flow to disadvantaged communities. Rural communities will be able to take advantage of lower cost and cleaner energy sources.
With our Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and Climate Action Committee working on an implementation plan, New York is well-poised to take best advantage of the coming funding. The Inflation Reduction Act invites braver and bolder policy to make the best use of congressional action. Assembly leader Carl Heastie must bring the All-Electric Building Act to the floor for a vote, and the state must have a plan to efficiently retire gas plants and site clean energy ones.
SANDRA EBERT, Amherst
