If I were to go to a heart surgeon, I expect the doctor to have performed heart surgery on other patients. It is critical that a surgeon have first-hand experience to consult with you and handle a procedure if needed.
With that point being made, I feel if there were a serious crime committed against me or my family, I would expect the elected District Attorney of our county to have the practical experience gained from presenting a multitude of cases before a Grand Jury and conducting felony trials in the courtroom with witnesses and a jury. Furthermore, our next DA must be versed in implementing vast knowledge in procedural matters to obtain convictions by a jury and ensure justice.
My point is that experience and qualifications do count when evaluating someone for a position. On Election Day, Niagara County residents will be electing their next District Attorney. It is a critical post with tremendous prosecutorial discretion and responsibility needed to lead an office of Assistant DAs, investigators and support staff who are charged with prosecuting those who commit crime against our society.
There is only one candidate running for DA this year who has the actual experience of handling felony trials (like murder and robbery) and understands the real pressure and stakes of achieving results for victims and their families and putting dangerous individuals away. That’s Brian Seaman.
As an Assistant District Attorney, Brian Seaman stood in courtrooms and prosecuted during felony trials. These trials resulted in successful convictions for murder, attempted murder of a police officer and so many other serious crimes. I think it’s very important to elect a person as our District Attorney who has been tested and has real experience to handle the cases presented to his office.
On Election Day, join me in voting for Brian Seaman as our next District Attorney.
ELLEN KEMPA, Town of Niagara
