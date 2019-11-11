"Fool's gold."
The term was used in the old west to describe a mineral uncovered by prospectors that looked like gold, all shiny and brilliant, but it was just an ordinary combination of minerals, quartz, etc. In a word, it was worthless.
So what is it we see right now that could be described as fool's gold, because it's all shiny and brilliant, dressed up in hundred-dollar suits? That which could be described as a figurehead of Vladimir Putin's own creation who now towers over the U.S. Senate like it is a part of the phony wall being pieced together along the U.S.-Mexico border?
What do you see?
Look around you, America. What you will eventually see clearly, once the mind pollution has been cleared away, is the crumbling remains of a once-great country along with its failed economy in spite of the glaring, robust stock market — which, all along, has been a manipulated part of outside and foreign interests. You will see a landscape stripped of its beauty and ecological soundness.
Brick by brick, piece by piece, this figurehead is gradually taking down to a socialistic, communistic level a one-time giant of democracy placed on this planet for the good of all nations.
The honor and integrity of this great nation was recently destroyed by the criminal efforts and behavior of this figurehead who is determined to obliterate everything good about this "shining city on a hill." It is now abundantly clear that the way is being cleared for Putin to tower over democracies. This once-free country has been abrogated to the richest and most powerful among us and the way has been prepared for its foundation, its huge conglomerate banks, to fail, one at a time — and then this figurehead will have had his revenge against those who refused him credit when in the past he sought their money, and thus ended up seeking illicit means of financing to support many of the figurehead's questionable enterprises.
All which was built in this great country before the discovery of fool's gold is now in decline. Oh, yes, we will see and be assured of the great feats past and future, probably a phony but convincing settlement of the Chinese tariffs and associated trade barriers, but we will know and understand clearly that this fool's gold should have been discarded.
So follow the fool's gold, America, if you must. When all around us is owned and controlled by others, only then will we ultimately realize that which we have ourselves sown.
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
