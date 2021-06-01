I will support Mike Benedict for Niagara County Court Judge on primary election day, June 22. Mike is the only candidate who has the experience to take the reins on day one.
COVID-19 has changed the legal system in Niagara County. Court closures and changes have slowed our justice system. The backlog of criminal cases poses special challenges to parties, prosecutors, defense lawyers, crime victims, law enforcement, court staff and families of all involved. Mike’s experience makes him the ideal fit in the current climate. We cannot afford to have someone learning on the job of County Court Judge.
Mike recently served as a confidential law clerk in Niagara County Court, acting as the judge’s “right hand man.” I believe that Mike’s diverse resumé will afford our citizens a seamless transition in the seat of County Court Judge.
MARK MURPHY, Esq., Niagara Falls
