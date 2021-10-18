I had a conversation the other day with a close friend of mine. We both are lifelong Republicans, although I recently became a true independent without any party affiliation. We often have heated exchanges about the state of our country and the path of New York State. This most recent conversation quickly turned to local politics and the upcoming general election for county court judge.
County court is the highest criminal court in our county. That is where all felonies and the most serious criminal cases are handled. We discussed the two candidates: one candidate has served as a municipal attorney for most of his career handling governmental law. The other candidate has spent most of his career handling the most serious felony criminal cases in county court.
Governmental law is not handled in county court, but criminal law is handled there. With bail reform, legalization of marijuana, and so many other changes in criminal law, I strongly believe we need to elect a judge that has extensive criminal law experience. Mike Benedict is the only candidate that has this experience and Mike cares about our community. Mike has been at every event that I put on for the community as well as those that I have attended. I cannot say the same for his opponent and that says a lot to me. That is why me and my friend are voting for Mike for county court judge, and I urge you to do the same.
KENNY TOMPKINS, Niagara Falls
