As I approach my 17-year anniversary of practicing law, I can readily admit that I continue to learn a lot about the legal profession. One thing, though, that is easily apparent, is that all lawyers are not the same. Lawyers practice in different areas of law, have a different approach to advocacy, we prepare differently, and some are just inherently better at the profession. Importantly, attorneys rarely alter the area of law in which they practice because it is far too difficult and time consuming to learn an entirely new area of law after they have spent years honing their skills in a different specialty.
This remains important when it comes to those attorneys that desire to become judge. Becoming a judge, although it is determined through an election, is not a political campaign. Judicial candidates are ethically prohibited from “going negative” or expanding the campaign outside of the discussion of the qualifications of the candidates. They are also strictly prohibited from misrepresenting their level of qualifications for the judgeship they are seeking.
This year, there are two candidates seeking to be our next County Court Judge. The Niagara County Court is the highest criminal court within our county. The judge that is elected will handle all felony cases, including murders, rapes, assaults, drug charges, and more. In fact, that judge’s court calendar will initially be comprised of between 80% and 90% criminal cases due to the backlog Covid caused. It is imperative that we select a judge that has real qualifications.
Mike Benedict has real qualifications. He is the only candidate that has extensive criminal court experience. He has handled over 2,000 felony cases including over 200 felony hearings. He even has judicial experience in County Court as he served as Judge Sheldon’s confidential law clerk for four years. More importantly, Mike has integrity. He does not need to embellish his qualifications to convince voters to elect him because he truly has the necessary qualifications, and he will serve effectively and honorably.
In the end, unqualified judges make mistakes. And when criminal court judges make mistakes, innocent people, victims, and their families suffer. I ask that you join me in voting for the only qualified candidate, Mike Benedict, on June 22nd.
JASON CAFARELLA, Niagara Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.