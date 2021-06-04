The following letter contains what I basically shared at the June 2 Common Council meeting, during a recess, regarding the displaying of the Gay Pride flag at city hall for the month of June. Some other thoughts have also been added.
I would like to express my feelings and my concern to our Mayor and the city council regarding the decision to fly the Gay Pride flag for the month of June at city hall in recognition of LGBTQ month.
First of all I would like to say that I firmly believe in the dignity of every single human being. To me every person matters: Red, brown, yellow, black or white, all are precious in His (God's) sight. I am also grateful for the freedoms that our nation enjoys and embraces. Freedoms that we have because many paid a great price, some their very lives. I therefore respect every human being and their right to choose how they live. And, because of my belief in God, I endeavor to love everyone and hate no one.
That being said, I want to share both my disappointment and my disagreement for the decision to fly the Gay Pride flag at city hall. To me our American flag is sufficient to recognize the unity and diversity of every citizen of our nation. Its very intent suggests that we are all equal and should all embrace unity. Yes we are a melting pot of millions of people with many ideologies, but we are "One Nation." I say that the U.S. flag should be the only flag displayed at city hall and at any of our government facilities, city, state and nationally.
Another thing is the fact that the "rainbow flag" will be flying at our city hall for an entire month. Wow! We have a Mother's Day, a Father's Day, a Veterans Day, etc., and LGBTQ celebrates a whole month. Something's wrong with this picture. Why, I never even liked the fact that many Christian churches would have an entire Pastor's Appreciation Month. A day should be sufficient. If anybody deserves a month or longer recognition, to me, it would be Moms. I'm just thinking out loud on this.
My next thought is, what about other flags? Back the Blue flag? Black Lives Matter flag? Irish flag? Polish flag? Flags representing other ethnicities? Muslim flag? Christian flag? My point is this: You cannot, or should not, recognize or favor one group of people over another. Let people have their parades, rallies and their peaceful protests. Let them display their flags and their signs on their personal property if they want to. They should be free to express themselves and believe as they wish. After all, this is America.
I say take the Gay Pride flag down and let only the U.S. flag wave at our Municipal Building. To me, the red-white-and-blue says it all in regards to who we are and who we should be as a nation.
REV. WAYNE M. DENTLockport
