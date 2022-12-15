Opposition to Bear Ridge Solar seems inevitable, but is misplaced (“Still fighting Bear Ridge Solar,” published Dec. 10 by the Union-Sun & Journal).
Completely rural Genesee County is about to greenlight an industrial solar project bringing needed funds for two towns and their school districts. We could enjoy the same benefits.
The project has passed inspection for its minimal local environmental effects. An agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers will bring good-paying jobs and training in electric industry skills for newcomers to a growing field. The solar power produced will even be used locally, providing clean electricity for 15,000 to 20,000 homes.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation requires a strict, effective stormwater plan, which should allay expressed concerns.
Agrovoltaics, in which agriculture and solar power can happily co-exist, is an increasing and cost-effective concept. The dairy farmer whose land Bear Ridge Solar's owner will lease must be delighted with the income he will receive.
Area residents concerned about keeping things the way they are must realize that the climate crisis will not leave us untouched. Warming temperatures and drought in Western New York are of great harm to agriculture, natural beauty and biodiversity.
Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to 10 gigawatts of solar power by 2030 is necessary for us to reach New York’s clean energy mandate, and one we should support for our own future. Concomitantly, Hochul must include in her Executive Budget a requirement for all-electric construction by 2024 and a plan to close down dirty and increasingly unnecessary gas plants.
SANDRA EBERT, Amherst
