This is an open letter to Senator Robert Ortt. As a resident of Niagara County, New York state, the United States of America and the planet, I want clean renewable energy. It saddens me that you are not acting like a leader in this area and are holding what appears to be the party like on the climate and benefits of renewable energy. With that said, I do appreciate that you are actively engaged with your constituents. Not all politicians will do that.
Here’s my beef. The solar project in Cambria appears to be about farmland. Can’t a solar farm be considered to be a different type of farming? Some say the do not like the way that they look from the road. Not all farms are pretty. Some farms smell. (I do not mind the smell so much.) Solar farms do not smell and if you do not like the way that they look, then require some sort of natural screening.
A local quarry is expanding in the area. I assume some of that expansion is on farmland, too. You’re not fighting that. I do not see the difference. You’re right, they will not build a solar farm in the Hamptons, but they’re not going to build a quarry or data centers there either. Our backyard, however, has the space for such a project.
I feel that you are on the wrong side of this issue. It is time to lead and to harvest the sun’s energy. And while we’re on the subject, wind too.
JEFF TRACY, Lockport
