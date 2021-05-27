Without hesitation I highly recommend John Ottaviano to be our next Niagara County Court Judge and Surrogate.
As a practicing attorney in Lockport, I have had numerous legal matters with John Ottaviano over the last 28 years, involving a broad range of legal cases, including contested litigation where he has been on the opposite side.
John Ottaviano is a bright, skilled and very ethical attorney whose integrity is beyond question. He is known for his strong work ethic and for always being prepared. He is highly regarded for his honesty, fairness and even temperament. These qualities make John Ottaviano the best choice for Niagara County Judge and Surrogate.
HENRIK H. HANSEN, Lockport
