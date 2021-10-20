I have had the privilege of knowing John Ottaviano for over 25 years and throughout that time he has proven himself to be committed to the betterment of the Western New York community.
Both in his professional career (while as City of Lockport Attorney for over 25 years and First Assistant County of Niagara Attorney for the past four years) and through his long-standing community involvement (as a Boy Scouts and Kiwanis volunteer and in his tireless fundraising to ensure that the Cornerstone Ice Arena project was completed), John has proven that his lifelong focus has been on improving the lives of his fellow Niagara County residents.
Having partnered with John for over five years early in my career, and relied on his expertise and advice countless times since then, I may attest to the fact that John’s professional background is broad and very well-suited to the position of county court judge. Furthermore, his election to this position would enable him to continue his focus on giving back to the community in which he has spent his entire life.
Without hesitation I would recommend John for Niagara County Court Judge, a position for which he is exceedingly qualified.
DAVID W. KOPLAS, Getzville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.