I am a retired attorney with almost 50 years in practice, 30 years of which as Chief Appellate Counsel for the Niagara County Public Defender. I have argued numerous appeals from Niagara County Court to the Fourth Department and Court of Appeals. I have known John Ottaviano for over 25 years in his private practice and as Corporation Counsel for the City of Lockport and First Assistant Niagara County Attorney.
I am glad to enthusiastically endorse him for Niagara County Court Judge. He has the highest ethical values and a keen legal mind to ascertain the case issues and create legal arguments for his client’s position. Because of his ability to do legal research, his experience and mental acumen he can crystallize that information for our courts. He has several favorable Appellate and Court of Appeals decisions, which is very difficult to do.
Niagara County Court is not solely limited to criminal cases but includes civil jurisdiction as well. In addition, the Niagara County Court Judge sits as a Surrogate Court Judge and must handle affairs of the decedent, will probate, and the administration of estates. I ask you to vote for John Ottaviano as Niagara County Court Judge in the June 22 primary election.
LEONARD G. TILNEY, JR., Lockport
