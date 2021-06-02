In the June 22 primary election for Niagara County Court Judge, I would ask you to please join me in supporting John Ottaviano. It is a rare occasion that we have the opportunity to support a candidate for office who is truly a credit to the community.
I have known John since he was in school, and spent many happy times with him and his family. I knew John's parents and his sisters and their families. I know what his values are, and how they were shaped. I am very aware of John's commitment to doing things the right way, and his fierce devotion to the community in which he lives, works, and volunteers. You may not know John as I do, but you have undoubtedly seen the fruits of his labor across our area.
John has also assisted me with several legal matters throughout the years. His knowledge of the law is unparalleled. His guidance has always been well-researched, well thought out, and completely on point. This is the way he does things. When you want a job well done, John Ottaviano is the person you call.
To date, the only pieces of campaign literature I have seen from John's opponent have been negative pieces, which is quite unfortunately. There is an old saying in politics that when you don't have anything good to say about yourself, attack your opponent. John doesn't need to take this approach, as he has the best qualifications for county court judge. But more importantly, John wouldn't take this approach — it's not in his principles. That is one of the many characteristics that separates John from his opponent.
JUDY COLLINS, Lockport
