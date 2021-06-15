I have known John Ottaviano both personally and professionally spanning over decades. You will be hard-pressed to find a more dedicated man of character, a hard working and selfless public servant. The fruits of his labor can be seen throughout our community.
Just drive down Main Street in Lockport. John's hard work and experience can be seen on Canal Street (once known as Richmond Avenue). John worked with New York State to have that cleaned up and restored to its former glory. His legal experience in working with other entities and governments made that happen.
And, Ulrich City Centre: Once an empty block in our downtown corridor, it now houses several businesses and employs Niagara County residents. John’s knowledge of the law and fierce work ethic made that project possible.
Perhaps most importantly, Cornerstone CFCU Arena: John had a vision for our community and took a vacant building to what is now a showpiece dual NHL regulation-size ice arena. I saw John work tirelessly to make this project a reality for our community.
So, next time you drive on Main Street in Lockport and enjoy a cup of Steamworks coffee, an artisan ice cream cone at Lake Effect, listen to live music and enjoy refreshments at Lock 34, explore the boutiques in City Centre or ice skate with family and friends at Cornertstone, just know that it happened because of the vision, hard work, leadership and legal battles fought and won for our community. And there is one man connected to all of these projects — my friend and former colleague, John Ottaviano.
Please join me in supporting John Ottaviano for Niagara County Court Judge.
RICHELLE PASCERI, Lockport
