It is without reservation that I write this letter in support of John Ottaviano for the position of Niagara County Court Judge. As a former law partner of John’s, I was fortunate to have him as a mentor in my early career and was able to draw from his broad experience in myriad areas of the law.
If I had a trial involving a criminal defendant, or a subsequent appeal of a nuance in the court ruling, I could bounce ideas off of him that resulted in a court decision or the crafting of an appellate brief that ultimately covered all aspects of the legal issues that were essential to ensuring that a client was fully and fairly represented.
His civil practice experience – including corporate and surrogate court matters – allowed me to further enhance my own understanding of what it means to be a well-rounded attorney. In fact, his background is fully consistent with the types of cases that have been assigned to Matthew J. Murphy, III, the judge who he is seeking to replace.
I also had the opportunity to work with John while he was Corporate Counsel for the City of Lockport and witness his unwavering commitment to the requirements of his position. This was perhaps most evident in his ability, after a lengthy legal process, to secure the City’s ownership of the South Block and facilitate its development after decades of being a vacant eyesore in the center of the City of Lockport.
Perhaps most emblematic of his singular focus on defending the rights of his client involved a case that ultimately ended up in New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, at which he was able to successfully argue in defense of a real estate contractor and secure a positive verdict that set a precedent in this area of law.
Finally, his spearheading of the group that raised the funding for the eventual construction of The Cornerstone arena is further evidence of his commitment to this region and its residents. If he were to be elected to serve as County Court Judge he would undoubtedly deliver the same level of service and professionalism for which he has been recognized and admired throughout his career.
DAVID W. KOPLAS, Getzville
