Dear fellow citizens,
With all that is going on in our world today, it is important for us as a nation, state and county to hold on to truth, justice and values that are based on our Constitution that protect us and keep us healthy and free.
I am writing this letter to let you know that John Ottaviano is our best candidate for Niagara County Judge. I have known John and his beautiful family for over 30 years. He and his wife Chris have raised four well-rounded, kindhearted, hardworking children. In our friendship I have witnessed his kindness, dedication, trust and integrity.
John is well experienced in all the responsibilities that are taken on by a county judge.
His attributes of wisdom, knowledge, understanding and discernment are a perfect fit for this position. We often see John patiently persevere through hard decisions, analyzing with clarity and confidence in those situations. One of the best traits I see in John is his courage to stand up for what is right and true.
I hope you take time out to vote during the primary.
DEBORAH FRANCO, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.