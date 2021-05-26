When I saw that John Ottaviano announced his candidacy for County Court Judge, I thought to myself what a perfect opportunity that it is for John to continue to serve the residents of Niagara County.
I have had the chance to work closely with John for more than 16 years for the City of Lockport, and witnessed first-hand his ability to work with people to resolve issues big and small. He does so with honesty, understanding and fairness. He is a man of great integrity and character. He took the time to gain a full understanding of every situation to ensure, in our case, that the City was protected and treated fairly. His job as Corporation Counsel came with great responsibility that he handled expertly on every occasion.
I have no doubt that the characteristics that John has, and that I saw on a daily basis for over a decade and a half, have made him ready for this challenge that lies ahead. John was a great asset for the community, and I’m certain he will continue to be for Niagara County as Judge. I hope that you will join me in voting for John Ottaviano on Primary Election Day so he can continue to serve us all.
MIKE TUCKER, Lockport
