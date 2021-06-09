The upcoming election for Niagara County Court Judge will require the citizens of Niagara County to make an informed choice when deciding who they will pick for this important job. When I learned that John Ottaviano was running for County Court Judge and Surrogate I could not think of a more qualified candidate.
I have known John for almost 25 years both personally and professionally. During my eight years as Lockport Police Chief, John was my “go to guy” for any legal question. I trusted his legal advice because of his 25 years of experience as the Lockport city attorney and the fact that when he offered an opinion on the law, he held the needs of the citizens of the city far above the personalities and politics of city hall.
During his time as city attorney, John served both Democratic and Republican administrations and was recognized for his even-handed approach to the job. That recognition was earned because John has a unique ability to exercise patience when necessary and be firm when the situation calls for him to be resolute. His ability to mediate and arbitrate disputes and find common ground between opposing parties was exceptional. These personal attributes are certainly valuable talents for our next county court judge to possess.
What impresses me most about John is his overall knowledge of all aspects of the law. It is important to remember, when deciding for whom to cast your vote, that the required duties of a county court judge span many areas in the law. For example, they preside over criminal trials and hearings and sit as an acting state Supreme Court judge. However, a county court judge also has important duties not related to criminal prosecutions. They have jurisdiction over civil cases, real property actions such as foreclosures, rule on pistol permit applications, and serve as an appellate court to review cases from city/town/village courts. In other words, they act as an administrator of the law.
A county court judge does not act as a prosecutor or defense attorney. Rather, their job is to act as an administrator of the courtroom where they interpret and base their rulings on a comprehensive knowledge of all aspects of the law. As an example of that comprehensive knowledge, John currently works as the First Assistant County Attorney for Niagara County and has 35 years of overall experience in the law practicing in County Court, Surrogate Court, Niagara County Supreme Court and the state’s highest court, the New York Court of Appeals. This experience has prepared him well for the position of County Court Judge and Surrogate.
In my opinion, John possesses the character, integrity and experience to serve as Niagara County Court Judge and Surrogate and that is why I am asking you to join me in supporting John Ottaviano on Primary Election Day, June 22.
LARRY EGGERT, Lockport
