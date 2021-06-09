I have had the pleasure of working with John Ottaviano for decades, both in public and private practice. John’s years of experience both as city prosecutor and corporation counsel, his command of the law and evidence, and his balanced approach to resolving all types of legal complexities place him in the unique position to serve as our next Niagara County Court Judge. John is the most qualified candidate and his professional accomplishments and credentials are bar none.
However, I believe it is equally important that voters know John as a friend, husband, father and neighbor, and the commitment, dedication and love that he has for his family and community. Ten years ago, to fulfill a promise made to his son, John rallied the community to embark on a project that changed the face of Lockport and will have a lasting impact for all of Niagara County for years to come: The Cornerstone CFCU Arena.
John worked tirelessly to raise money and support and helped knock down barriers to make this dream a reality. I watched John firsthand problem-solve, work through issues, gather support and devote his time and resources throughout the project, from the first blueprints to the groundbreaking ceremony, and on the day of the ribbon cutting, John made it happen.
I can say without hesitation that John Ottaviano is the best candidate for Niagara County Court Judge, not just because he is the most qualified, but because he has a track record of outstanding public service. He knows the community and will place Niagara County first.
DAVID BLACKLEY, Lockport
