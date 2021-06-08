I would like to take this opportunity to ask the citizen of Niagara County to vote for John Ottaviano for Niagara County Judge.
Mr. Ottaviano is a lifelong resident of Niagara County, born and raised in Lockport. He is community-minded and has always had a strong work ethic which he and his wife have instilled in their four children.
John has been an attorney for many years and has a vast knowledge and command of the law. People in the legal field would agree with me that he is prudent, sensible, unbiased, and has a balanced view of judicial matters.
Mr. Ottaviano's strong values, impartiality, and sound judgment will enable him to apply the law fairly and appropriately. John will be the judge for all people.
John is eager to serve the people of Niagara County. If elected, he will wield the gavel judiciously and wear the robe proudly. Your vote for John Ottaviano is a wise choice.
MOLLY CASTLE PEER, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.