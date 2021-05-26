I am a resident of Niagara County and have served as an attorney since 2001 and as a Presbyterian pastor since 1994. During my career, I have voted for both Democrats and Republicans. My voting preferences have not been guided by party affiliation. Rather, my preferences have been guided by my faith in God and my knowledge of a candidate.
I have known John Ottaviano for many years and know him to be a man of great personal and professional integrity. Over the years, we have consulted on legal issues, spiritual matters, the love of our families, our dogs, and on gardening techniques. I have always enjoyed his quick wit and powerful wisdom.
Niagara County would be uniquely served by an individual with broad legal expertise as our next County Court Judge. John Ottaviano is not one dimensional but has a breadth of experiences that would undoubtedly aid him in handling not only a criminal docket, but also the civil cases and Surrogate Court cases that routinely come before the court.
To somehow suggest that John Ottaviano is not qualified to serve as a judge or is motivated by something other than a deep love of our community is offensive to all who know and admire John.
I will cast my vote for John Ottaviano because I know that he will serve our county as a principled jurist.
WILLIAM JAMES HARDY, Lockport
