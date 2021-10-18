It's been a long time since I have written to the Mailbag but I feel very strongly about an individual running for Niagara County Court Judge to fill Matt Murphy's spot upon his retirement.
This individual was corporation counsel when I sat on the Lockport city council for both of my terms. He excelled in every way with his knowledge of the law and his dedication to his home town. He never wavered on the proper principles that needed to be applied at the moment.
Not only did he excel in city business, he was extremely valuable to the organizations that I was involved with and that is why I am strongly urging all voters to support this man for Niagara County Court Judge.
His name is John Ottaviano.
He was always willing to help the Make It Happen Coalition for a Drug Free Lockport and also was very instrumental in assisting our group "House of Hope" with pro bono legal help.
I can't say enough about John Ottaviano and what I expect will be a fair and dedicated job as Niagara County Court Judge, filling the enormous shoes of our soon-to-be-retired county judge.
Please vote for John Ottaviano for county court judge.
DENNIS STACHERA, past 2nd Ward alderman, Lockport
