Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Periods of rain and snow in the morning. Windy with a few breaks in the clouds in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.