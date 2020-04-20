The prime duty of the President of the United States of America is to protect the lives of the American people. There is no higher duty than this. The present occupant of the White House has failed to contain or prepare the American people for the coronavirus pandemic. He continues to wantonly and willfully fail to wage a full-scale war against the pandemic when the coronavirus itself is waging war on the people throughout the nation.
The virus recognizes no political boundaries in its attacks on the human body, fatally preying upon people’s pre-existing conditions. The President has failed to place the nation on an all-out war footing and align the nation’s medical, science, emergency management and military assets into a national incident command to control the pandemic.
The coronavirus national incident command would control the virus by using the Defense Production Act to: (1) issue loans to expand vendors’ capacity to produce testing and tracing, personal protective equipment, respirators, ventilators and other necessary coronavirus war-fighting resources; (2) control the distribution of vendors’ coronavirus war-fighting products and services across the nation to states, localities and metropolitan areas using a national priority plan based on need and severity of coronavirus outbreaks; and (3) compel vendors to prioritize the nation’s orders for coronavirus war-fighting products and services over those of other competing nations or of competing private non-public entities.
The President is now seeking to stage an opening of the economy without an established coronavirus national incident command, and, in particular, a national plan for testing and tracing for who has coronavirus, fighting the virus war blind without adequate intelligence. This is a continuation of the ongoing presidential malpractice.
People need to contact the White House and express serious concerns that their lives are not being protected by the course of actions being pursued by the president and that, before it is too late, the nation should move to a coronavirus national incident command. The command should be led and staffed by our best and brightest medical, scientific, emergency management and military quarter master and engineering personnel.
Time is of the essence to speak out so more lives can be saved.
Gregory Lewis, Lockport
