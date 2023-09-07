Our government can be a force for good
A bright thread in the fabric of our democracy endures in spite of unprecedented threats.
George Washington provided the model of moral stamina for all Americans and rejected suggestions that he should consolidate power and become king. He set the precedent that no one should serve more than two terms as president.
American spirit produced Lincoln, who led the Union through the Civil War to defend the nation as a constitutional union and succeeded in abolishing slavery. Lincoln and later Garfield were assassinated but those who believed in civil rights never gave up.
Theodore Roosevelt left his mark on the American landscape with national parks and first used the justice department to break up big-time corporate monopoly of the 19th century. F.D.R. and L.B.J. were in the right place at the right time to build our country in the 20th century.
The presidency of the first Black president, Barack Obama, signaled a “post-racial” America at first, but a reaction of racial conflict shows that hate hides. Obama’s vice president, Joe Biden, studied and learned the lessons of his predecessors. President Biden has proved to be the right person to protect and further extend the great experiment of government for the people, by the people and of the people.
Corporate power is at the forefront of the political debate. A massive corporate tax cut, a billionaire cabinet in Washington and historic corporate profits unravel the fabric of our democracy. U.S. inflation is low; it has fallen for 12 consecutive months. Prices remain high due to corporate consolidation of markets manipulating prices and reaping record profits.
Low-income earners truly feel the burden, paying the steepest portion of their income for necessities. U.S. household debt has risen nearly 50% since 2003, after adjusting for inflation. People owe more; the top 3 debts are mortgage, auto loans and student loans. Credit card debt is at historic highs.
Biden has lit a torch, a spectacular “new deal” to rebuild our economy. Historically, Americans pay more for prescription drugs than other countries. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare can finally negotiate prices to get better deals for Americans struggling to pay for drugs. Cheaper Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara and various forms of Fiasp, prescribed to treat heart disease and clots, blood cancer, diabetes, arthritis and kidney disease, is good news for everyone — except Big Pharma.
Our government can be a force for good; all politicians are not corrupt. The wind is behind us, in our sails.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
