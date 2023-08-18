Our governments’ actions often leave me with many questions. A few examples:
President Biden recently asked Congress for billions of dollars to temporarily house those who have entered our country illegally. New York City will spend a billion to temporarily house 15,000, and along with Massachusetts it is asking residents to take some into their own homes. This in addition to what has already been provided. Why so much concern and reward for those who broke our laws but apparently none for the many legal residents, including citizens and veterans, who currently are living homelessly on our streets?
In recent years many places suffered devastating riots. Afterwards, the rioters were labeled as peaceful protestors, police were demonized, departments were defunded and their forces demoralized. Suddenly these same local governments now recognize that crime has greatly increased and their answer is to hire new officers. Without first re-establishing respect for the law, valuing their police, and adequately funding them, how successful do you think their hiring will be?
The Biden administration is working to transfer from Korea to a Qatar bank $6 billion in sanctioned Iranian oil revenues. Iran is to only use it for humanitarian purposes, and in return Iran is to release five American prisoners. Do you think that might encourage other countries to take hostages and demand money? Could Iran spend that money on humanitarian goods and thereby free up other money that they could use to fund terrorism? After all, what has been our experience with Iran?
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
