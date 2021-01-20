Disease in high places does find its way downward

We guzzle the Kool Aid but can’t know what’s in it

We’ll sing you the song but we won’t know the meaning

We’ll choke on the words but we’ll swallow ‘em whole;

Got a hundred excuses and nary one reason

A puzzle of pieces, no picture to go by

It’s our fault we’re victims and no one could blame us

We shout our rote praises and still we want more;

These folks turn their backs on the oaths they once swore to

Half of us whistled, the bigger half wept

People stopped feeling, it cost ‘em so dearly

Then came November they called a new tune;

Despicable people with no compass to go by

This vile slimy snake pit of payoffs and scorn

Loyalty, secrets, bold lies and self-worship

In love with the grandeur, in love with the scheme;

Stepford staff members, contemptuous children

Skin heads, militia, the church, and the Q

Starry-eyed spokeswomen, dutiful yes men

How they adore him, and how they despise;

A man of the people who can’t know our struggle,

Just feeling his way there, all deaf dumb and blind

He sold us a pipedream and stained our great nation

The more that we suffer the more we deny;

His hat on our heads and our own in our hands

He didn’t make nice and he didn’t make friends,

And he didn’t make sense but he damn sure made money,

Say what you will, but the ratings were strong;

So watch what he does but don’t trust what he tells,

Facts are not fake news ‘cause he don’t believe ‘em

And pro-birth ain’t pro-life however you slice it

Brown children in cages sure know that’s so true;

Love in Helsinki — the untamed pandemic

Such beautiful letters he wears by his heart,

To hell with the earth and the sky and the water

Such glorious sunsets — our nation on fire.

All of this damage — sad means to an ending

These high crimes committed we never saw coming,

They’ll fester and smolder long after we perish,

And lessons this violent should ne’er be forgot . . .

ROBERT C. FROST, Barker, ©2021

