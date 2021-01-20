Disease in high places does find its way downward
We guzzle the Kool Aid but can’t know what’s in it
We’ll sing you the song but we won’t know the meaning
We’ll choke on the words but we’ll swallow ‘em whole;
Got a hundred excuses and nary one reason
A puzzle of pieces, no picture to go by
It’s our fault we’re victims and no one could blame us
We shout our rote praises and still we want more;
These folks turn their backs on the oaths they once swore to
Half of us whistled, the bigger half wept
People stopped feeling, it cost ‘em so dearly
Then came November they called a new tune;
Despicable people with no compass to go by
This vile slimy snake pit of payoffs and scorn
Loyalty, secrets, bold lies and self-worship
In love with the grandeur, in love with the scheme;
Stepford staff members, contemptuous children
Skin heads, militia, the church, and the Q
Starry-eyed spokeswomen, dutiful yes men
How they adore him, and how they despise;
A man of the people who can’t know our struggle,
Just feeling his way there, all deaf dumb and blind
He sold us a pipedream and stained our great nation
The more that we suffer the more we deny;
His hat on our heads and our own in our hands
He didn’t make nice and he didn’t make friends,
And he didn’t make sense but he damn sure made money,
Say what you will, but the ratings were strong;
So watch what he does but don’t trust what he tells,
Facts are not fake news ‘cause he don’t believe ‘em
And pro-birth ain’t pro-life however you slice it
Brown children in cages sure know that’s so true;
Love in Helsinki — the untamed pandemic
Such beautiful letters he wears by his heart,
To hell with the earth and the sky and the water
Such glorious sunsets — our nation on fire.
All of this damage — sad means to an ending
These high crimes committed we never saw coming,
They’ll fester and smolder long after we perish,
And lessons this violent should ne’er be forgot . . .
ROBERT C. FROST, Barker, ©2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.