The current public health crisis and the measures, individual and collective, necessary to minimize its effects have posed new challenges to safety and security at Lockport Housing Authority residential sites, for both management and residents. The situation has created added burdens and unprecedented risks for housing authority personnel. At the same time, it poses equal, or greater, risks to many elderly, infirm, or otherwise highly susceptible housing authority residents.
Lax security and inadequate attention to safety — on the part of housing authority management or on the part of residents — can put all at greater risk. Along with the personal hygiene and other precautions urged upon us by public health officials, residents can help protect their own health and safety, and that of their neighbors, by keeping eyes open and, crucially, by speaking up when those concerns are neglected or compromised.
There is only so much that housing authority personnel can do to ensure the overall safety of residents, especially if many residents do not take some of that responsibility on themselves. Residents, whether in good health or not, need to look out for their own security. Complacency and passivity will not keep one safe from a viral infection, or from other, more predictable, physical risks.
As a Willow Gardens resident, I have observed many incidents that demonstrate the results of insufficient attention to those matters. Recently, I witnessed a number of such activities within the span of an hour. The first incident involved two adult men, one apparently in pursuit of the other, in the process of climbing over a housing authority "security" fence. Most alarmingly, the man being pursued held a small child in one arm while scaling the six-foot steel fence. Within half an hour, another "visiting" non-resident was confronted jumping the same fence onto the property. Meanwhile, another apparent non-resident meandered around the property, beer can in hand and noticeably less than sober, all the while keeping a supposedly "secure" (i.e. locked) building entrance propped open for anyone to enter. Elsewhere in the same building, another long-time "visitor," living on the premises, routinely props another door open while smoking pot in the entryway. The same "secure" entrance door has been found propped open even when there is no one in sight.
Regrettably, these kinds of behavior — sometimes by residents, sometimes not — are not uncommon at some housing authority sites, and involve unnecessary risks, inconvenience, and anxiety for the many responsible and considerate residents, with or without a public health emergency.
It is important not to over-emphasize the potential hazards of the moment — and to remember that, before "social distancing" became a daily watchword, many older housing authority residents experienced a disheartening and all too familiar form of social isolation. Care needs to be taken that current circumstances and preoccupations do not obscure that long-standing but less visible condition.
That said, it is vital that residents not be complacent in regard to their own and their neighbors' safety. They cannot afford to be passive or silent when both their health and their security are at stake.
RICHARD BERTRAND, Lockport, rbertrand1947@gmail.com
